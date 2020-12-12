Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm, Karrion Kross Set For Wednesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced several matches ahead of Wednesday’s episode of NXT.

The biggest thing to be announced is Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly with the winner getting a title shot from WWE NXT Champions Finn Balor.

This comes after this past week’s show that saw Dunne, O’Reilly, and Damian Priest make their case for why they should get a title shot only to have Balor state that it wasn’t his job to find opponents, but rather would leave that up to WWE NXT General Manager William Regal.

That will happen with Balor defending the strap against the winner at the New Year’s Eve special on January 6th.

Also set for this show is Karrion Kross returning to in-ring action against an unknown opponent, which will likely be in the ring to get squashed.

The former WWE NXT Champion had been on the sidelines after suffering a separated shoulder at NXT TakeOver: XXX when he beat Keith Lee to win the WWE NXT Title. He made his return last week when he attacked Priest.

WWE NXT Card

Leon Ruff will team with Kushida to face Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly – #1 Contender’s Match

Karrion Kross returns to action

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE NXT India Brand To Launch In 2021