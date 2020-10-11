Sunday, October 11, 2020

2 Former WWE Stars To Debut On NWA/UWN PPV

2 former WWE Superstars will face each other this tuesday on UWN's weekly PPV in conjunction with the NWA.

By Ian Carey
NWA Weekly PPVs coming soon

2 former WWE Superstars are set to make their debut on the United Wrestling Network’s Prime Time Live card next week. In conjunction with the NWA, UWN hosts weekly PPVs on FITE TV from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Scheduled for this week’s upcoming show will be former WWE Superstars Chris Masters and Darren Young (Fred Rosser). They will face each other in singles competition.

- Advertisement -

Darren Young has also been wrestling on the NJPW Strong shows. Those cards air on New Japan World and are filmed from the promotion’s Los Angeles Dojo. Masters has been competing regularly on the independent circuit as of late.

When Is NWA Powerrr Returning?

Fans of the latest incarnation of the National Wrestling Alliance are hoping for a return of Powerrr. The promotion recently sent out a survey to fans via email, leading to speculation of a possible return shortly.

“We are currently talking about brining back POWERRR very soon, even if it means we can’t have fans in the stands because we just want to get back to work. But it’s nice to see our friend and former champion Tim Storm here. If anyone can lead us out of this, it’s a man or woman like him: who gives it all he or she’s got even when the chips are done. That sounds more grim than I mean it, ’cause yeah: still here, still kicking, and ready to get ready to rock…” Billy Corgan wrote recently.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/9): WWE Draft, Lars Sullivan Returns, New Champs

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first night of the WWE Draft. The Fiend faced...
Read more
WWE

The New Day Wins WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Group Split Up

The New Day has been crowned the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The title change happened during Friday’s episode...
Read more
WWE

Paige: “My Neck Feels Wonderful, Can You Let Me In Yet Coach?”

It appears that Paige is feeling pretty good these days and perhaps fans can see her back in the ring as a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks Anonymous RAW GM Angle from 2010

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the Hell In a Cell 2010 PPV. This was part of...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 13

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NWA

2 Former WWE Stars To Debut On NWA/UWN PPV

2 former WWE Superstars are set to make their debut on the United Wrestling Network's Prime Time Live card next week. In...
Read more
Wrestling News

Fans Concerned After Scott Hall Meet & Greet Session Ended Early

Fans of Scott Hall's are expressing concern today following a cancelled Meet & Greet yesterday. Hall was scheduled to take part in...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton & More Pay Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday. The 15-year anniversary of his death will be next month on Friday, November 13th,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Leaked Email Provides Insight On Matt Riddle, WWE & Candy Cartwright Legal Issues

Matt Riddle's legal team recently stated they plan on filing a civil suit against a person who accused him of sexual misconduct...
Read more
Impact

Update On Jeff Jarrett’s Request For New Trial In Lawsuit Against Anthem

Jeff Jarrett's lawsuit against Anthem Sports and Entertainment was ruled a mistrial this summer. The courts decided that “cumulative errors by both...
Read more
Wrestling News

Updated WWE Rosters Following Supplemental Draft Picks

WWE announced 20 draft picks Friday night on Smackdown and another 5 the following day on Talking Smack. 5 Superstars were left...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 14

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Talks Whether He Wants To Be Managed By Zelina Vega

Aleister Black spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of topics.  During the chat, he was asked if he...
Read more
Wrestling News

Arn Anderson Talks Anonymous RAW GM Angle from 2010

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the Hell In a Cell 2010 PPV. This was part of...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 13

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell PPV as it will see Bayley vs. Sasha...
Read more
WWE

The New Day Wins WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Group Split Up

The New Day has been crowned the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The title change happened during Friday’s episode...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC