Adam Cole Says NXT Is The Main Roster, “No Debate. End Of Story.”

Adam Cole is the latest NXT star to declare that WWE‘s ‘black and gold’ brand is on par with Raw and SmackDown.

The former NXT Champion commented on Undisputed Era and the NXT brand on social media late Saturday night. Cole is the leader of Undisputed Era, the faction also comprised of Kyle O’Reily, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish.

The foursome has been a dominant force in NXT since they were first established in the summer of 2017. At one point, they held all the brand’s top titles, including the NXT Championship, the North American and Tag Team Championships.

Undisputed Era cleaned up at the 2020 NXT Year-End Awards. Members won Male Competitor of the Year (Adam Cole), Tag Team of the Year (All members), Match of the Year (O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor at TakOver 31) and Rivalry of the Year (Cole vs. Pat McAfee)

Adam Cole says the Undisputed Era‘s reign of success will continue in 2021. He tweeted, “#UndisputedERA has run @WWENXT since we’ve arrived…2021 will be no different. Enjoy the ride boys & girls.”

“NXT Is The Main Roster”

A fan on Twitter told Adam Cole that he should advance to the ‘main roster’ in 2021, implying that he should join Raw or SmackDown. Cole replied by saying that NXT is the main roster, “No debate. End of story.”

This is an idea that has been pushed by many people in NXT, including Triple H. During a recent appearance on WWE‘s digital series The Bump, he said that Finn Balor returning to NXT full-time established the brand as the ‘main roster.’