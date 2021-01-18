Adam Pearce Expresses Gratitude For Supportive WWE Fans

WWE official Adam Pearce appreciates fans who have shown him support in recent weeks.

Pearce, a former NWA World Champion, recently earned the right face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. He was the last man standing in a Gauntlet Match a few weeks ago on SmackDown. It was his first time lacing up the boots in several years.

Last week, it was revealed that he is not medically cleared to compete at the Rumble. Instead, Kevin Owens was named as his “suitable replacement” in the match against Reigns.

Adam Pearce’s Message

Adam Pearce won’t get to wrestle on the big stage as planned, but he’s thankful for the people who followed his journey. In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday evening, Pearce his gratitude:

“Wrestling fans have amazed me for 25+ years and now is no different,” he wrote. “That said, some things just aren’t meant to be, and ‘not medically cleared’ is a status I wish on no one.”

The Royal Rumble takes place Sunday, January 31st from St. Petersburg, FL. The event airs live on the WWE Network.