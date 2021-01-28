AEW Beach Break Preview: Main Event, Tag Team Battle Royal, Wedding

AEW Beach Break takes place Wednesday, February 3rd from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. This will be a special edition of AEW Dynamite ahead of the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 7th.

The following matches are confirmed for the event:

Kenny Omega & Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC & Rey Fenix

The main event will feature the next chapter in Jon Moxley‘s heated rivalry with Kenny Omega. The AEW World Champion will have the Good Brothers on his side, while Moxley has backup from PAC and Rey Fenix.

Kenny Omega does not yet have an opponent for Revolution. It will be interesting to see if AEW uses this six-man tag as a vehicle to set up Omega’s match at Revolution. It could be a stipulation against Jon Moxley, or someone else entirely.

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa will finally get her hands on Dr. Britt Baker. The former NWA Women’s Champion is out for revenge after several surprise attacks by AEW‘s resident dentist. Baker has done everything in her power to avoid facing Thunder Rosa, but time running out.

Tag Team Battle Royal

The winning team will be the next challengers to AEW World Tag Team Champions, the Young Bucks. The title match will take place at Revolution.

Participating teams include: FTR, Top Flight, Private Party, The Acclaimed, Jurassic Express, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of the Dark Order, Santana & Ortiz, Chris Jericho & MJF, “Sammy Hegar” and the champions, the Young Bucks.

If Bucks win, they’ll get to hand pick their opponents at Revolution. They’ve teased their opponents could be anybody, even the Good Brothers.

Lumberjack Match

Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer squared off on the most recent episode of Dynamite. Kingston got the win, but not without controversy (outside interference). AEW President Tony Khan announced these two will ‘run it back’ and settle their score with Lumberjacks surrounding the ringside area.

Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford Wedding

Finally, wrestling fans are cordially invited to the beach wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. The lovebirds will finally tie the knot, with Miro serving as Kip Best Man. Wrestling weddings always go off without a hitch, so what could go wrong?

Join us here Wednesday night, February 3rd for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results and Takeaways.