AEW Revolution Date Pushed Back To March

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly looking at pushing back the planned date for the 2021 Revolution PPV. The originally planned date for the event had been February 27th, 2021 but according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the date is being pushed back. No official date has been announced for the event as of yet, however.

“We’ve heard possible dates of either 3/6 or 3/7 at Daily’s Place. The original date of 2/27 has been talked about as possibly a Jake Paul PPV,” wrote Dave Meltzer. The report would continue to say that the potential Jake Paul boxing fight is not official and may not happen, however.

It was also noted in the report that AEW‘s lowest-drawing PPV, 2019’s Full Gear, went head-to-head with a Jake Paul fight on PPV.

“The lowest AEW PPV, Full Gear on November 9, 2019, even with a Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega unsanctioned match on top, went head-to-head with the second Logan Paul vs. KSI fight.”

The first match confirmed for the event was announced yesterday. Following weeks of feuding between Sting, Darby Allin, and Team Taz, a street fight has been scheduled. It will be Darby Allin and Sting teaming up against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. The match was announced officially yesterday after having been teased this week on Dynamite.