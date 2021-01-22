Anna Jay On Her Favorite WWE Stars Growing Up

AEW Star Anna Jay hasn’t been wrestling for very long but the young star has impressed everyone with the improvement in her in-ring performance since her debut in September 2019.

The Dark Order member recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast where she talked about things like the story behind her AEW debut and more.

During the interview, the female star discussed being a WWE fan from a young age and she revealed the Bella Twins as her favorite WWE stars growing up:

“I love The Bella Twins, always say that, of course, people are like, ‘Oh, of course you do,’ but that is what got me into it because I see them and think, if they can do it, I can do it. They were good at branding themselves, and you could see that. And I feel like it started a whole different era.”

Anna Jay also recalled attending a WWE Live event in Jacksonville during her freshman year of high school where she got to see Nikki Bella.

Apart from this, the 22-year-old star discussed how her debut match for All Elite Wrestling was only her fifth or sixth bout and how she got offered a contract after only her second match with the company.