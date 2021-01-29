Backstage News On The Current State Of WrestleMania 37 Match Card

WWE typically plans out the WrestleMania card months in advance, but this is not the case for this year’s ‘Show of Shows.’ According to reports from the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, most of the card is still uncertain. In fact, only one WrestleMania match involving Roman Reigns has been decided on.

The report did not divulge the planned opponent for the Universal Champion, but it did rule out Shinsuke Nakamura as Reigns’ opponent.

A John Cena appearance for the show which was reported recently has been confirmed but so far it’s not known what the Cenation leader will be doing at the event and if he will be getting involved in the action.

The company hasn’t been pushing a lot of long term angles that can lead to a WrestleMania match on TV with the exception of the one feud between Randy Orton and The Fiend.

A Firefly Fun House match between the two was planned for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV at one point but WWE seems to have scrapped those plans so it’s possible that the company is holding off the bout for a future PPV.

Other angles such as Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens could still lead to a match at the show but they are more likely to culminate before the PPV.

If Randy Orton does end up facing Bray Wyatt, that will leave Edge free for the event. So it’s possible that he wins Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV and challenges either Reigns or Drew McIntyre at the show.

The Rated R Superstar’s promo on Raw was also heavily centered around a title shot. Though it’s something which the report could not confirm and we will have to tune in to Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV to find out whether it’s the case.