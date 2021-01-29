Details On Recent Pentagon Jr Segment From AEW Dynamite

AEW did an injury angle with Pentagon Jr during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite but latest report confirms that it wasn’t the original Pentagon behind the mask at the show.

Last week’s episode of Dynamite saw the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers beating up the former Lucha Underground star in a backstage angle.

Some fans later noted that the man behind the mask wasn’t the real Pentagon because he didn’t have the cero miedo hand tattoos which the real star has.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter provides some update on the situation and it confirms that it wasn’t the real Penta El Zero M behind the mask featured during the segment at the show and someone else was wearing his outfit.

According to the Newsletter, the Mexican star is currently sorting out a visa issue and he is expected to be back on AEW TV when it’s taken care of.

There has also been some speculation about the former tag champion being injured but the report confirms that while the high flying star was injured for a while last year, he has recovered from the injury and is no longer hurt.

A return date for Pentagon Jr is not known at the moment but these recent reports suggest that the angle was done to explain his absence from TV during the visa issues and he will not stay away from action for very long.