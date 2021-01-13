Backstage Update On WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE has announced a Superstar Spectacle special for the Indian audience. It will be airing on the Republic Day in the country as part of their strategy to expand its operations in India.

PWInsider recently provided some more updates on the announced show and the site notes that the special will be taped at WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida at around 21 January.

The Superstar Spectacle is expected to be 90 minutes to two-hour-long show and it will features commentaries in both English and Hindi languages.

The previous plans were for the show to be taped across several days and edit it together to make one show but it’s now expected to be taped in one day.

The local advertising for the Superstar Spectacle is built around the Indian stars of the WWE roster including names such as Jinder Mahal, NXT star Kavita Devi and tag teams Indus Sher and The Bollywood Boys.

The show is expected to feature a number of Indian NXT trainees as well and the company has filed a trademark for names Giant Zanjeer, Dilsher Shanky and Guru Raaj which will likely be used during the show.

The Superstar Spectacle is currently set to air on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 on the Indian Republic Day on Tuesday, January 26 at 8 PM local time.