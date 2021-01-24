Becky Lynch Posts Photo With Daughter Roux

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is currently on hiatus from WWE after recently giving birth to her first child, daughter Roux.

Lynch posted a photo with Roux on Instagram on Saturday. You can see the touching photo below.

The former Women’s Champion wore a t-shirt by UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who returned to the Octagon Saturday night on pay-per-view. (UFC 257 Highlights)

The t-shirt is a collaboration with the Roots of Fight clothing brand, with proceeds going to benefit Ireland’s Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin:

“With this collection, we pay respect to the undeniable force of nature that is Conor McGregor who brings his entire country with him with every new challenge. This limited edition ROF X CM collab is only available for a few short weeks as we lead up to his fight on Jan. 23rd against Dustin Poirier. All profits from sales will benefit the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin that supports Children’s Health in Ireland.”

Visit Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin to support that worthwhile cause.

The Conor McGregor t-shirt worn by Becky Lynch can be purchased at Roots of Fight.