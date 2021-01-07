Bullet Club Members Reunite At AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash

The conclusion of AEW New Year’s Smash (Night 1) saw the shocking reunion of the Bullet Club. It was the latest chapter in a fast-moving shake-up of the professional wrestling landscape led by Kenny Omega and Don Callis.

Omega recently crossed over to Impact Wrestling and aligned himself with former partners, The Good Brothers (Gallows & Anderson). The trio are set to main event Impact’s next pay-per-view, Hard to Kill. Their opponents will be Impact World Champion Rich Swan and the Motor City Machine Guns.

At Dynamite, the ‘reunion’ came more into focus. Following Omega’s successful title defense over Rey Fenix, Jon Moxley came out. Mox had a barbed wire baseball bat and sought revenge on the man who beat him for the AEW title. Gallows & Anderson appeared and provided backup for The Cleaner. A brawl ensued, with additional AEW talent joining the fray.

- Advertisement -

AEW World tag team champions The Young Bucks hit the ring, but they soon revealed their true intentions. Nick and Matt Jackson aligned with Omega, Gallows and Anderson. Dynamite went off the air with the former Bullet Club members embracing in the middle of the ring with their famous “2 sweet” hand gesture.

Backstage after the show, the guys posed for this photo:

Bullet Club reunion in AEW

Bullet Club Reunion in AEW

This reunion of Bullet Club members solidifies that this is a bold new direction for AEW. It will likely be be one of the company’s top storylines in the months ahead. It also poses several interesting questions to consider as we look ahead:

Jon Moxley is the current target of Omega and company. He has been a longer in AEW thus far. However, there are strength in numbers. Who could Moxley against this dangerous ‘new’ faction?

Where do former Club members Hangman Page and Cody Rhodes fit into the equation?

The ‘club’ now has a presence in multiple promotions, including AEW, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Could this angle be the next step signaling a working relationship with NJPW?

Perhaps the biggest question is how this new faction relates to the current incarnation of the actual Bullet Club. The organization’s members currently include NJPW stars Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, KENTA, El Phantasmo, Dick Togo, Jado, Taiji Ishimori and more.

What do you think about the Bullet Club reunion in AEW? Let us know in the comments section.