Cesaro’s WWE Contract To Expire After WrestleMania 37 (Report)

Cesaro has a decision to make about whether or not he wants to stay with WWE.

Wrestling Inc reported today that his contract with the company expires after WrestleMania 37, which will take place over the course of two nights on April 10th and 11th. There’s no word yet on exactly which date his contract expires.

Cesaro is currently on the SmackDown brand and lost a match on last Friday’s episode of the blue brand where he teamed up AJ Styles and Sami Zayn to Big E, Daniel Bryan, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

- Advertisement -

During an appearance on Talking Smack this past week, he noted that if he should win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match then he would want to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the strap at WrestleMania 37 due to Reigns’s recent actions towards Shinke Nakumra as they’re past tag team partners.

Cesaro, who is 40-years-old, started his pro wrestling career in 2000 and joined WWE in 2011 where he started working in FCW and later was called up to the main roster the following year.

During his time with WWE thus far, he won the United States Title once, Raw Tag Team Titles five times, SmackDown Tag Team Championships twice, and was the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2014.