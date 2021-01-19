Charly Caruso Co-Hosting New ESPN Podcast, “First Take, Her Take”

WWE broadcaster Charly Carusso (Charly Arnolt) has landed a new gig with ESPN.

Carusso, Kimberley A. Martin, and Chiney Ogwumike will host “First Take, Her Take” podcast. The project is a spinoff of the popular ESPN morning talk show, First Take.

First Take, Her Take premieres Wednesday, January 20th and will drop a new episode each week. According to an ESPN press release:

“On Wednesday, January 20, ESPN Podcasts will debut a new weekly offering, First Take, Her Take, with format similar to ESPN TV’s weekday morning discussion show, First Take. The new podcast will feature three prominent women in sports – ESPN’s Charly Arnolt, Kimberley A. Martin and Chiney Ogwumike – discussing the biggest sports stories but also providing insight into their unique backgrounds and personalities as they delve into other topics about their lives and culture.”

Charaly Caruso said, “The First Take brand speaks for itself–and now to combine such a tried-and-true formula and give it a female twist is exactly what we need in 2021! Honored and pumped to be part of First Take, Her Take!”

She also posted a message on Instagram expressing her excitement. She wrote that she is ‘SOOOOOO EXCITED’ about the new podcast. “The @espn “First Take, Her Take” podcast is launching this week and it will feature none other than yours truly, along with my girls @chiney and @kimberleymartin! You already know we are going to bring the heat ? with our crazy bold takes, insane stories dealing with our jobs in the world of sports, the latest and greatest in pop culture and we will definitely be spilling the tea ? subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! Link in bio!! First episode drops TOMORROW ?? oh and go follow @firsttakehertake!”