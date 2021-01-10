Dalton Castle Free Agency News

Dalton Castle is reportedly a free agent at the moment. ROH contracts often finish up at the end of the calendar year after the Final Battle PPV. According to a report from Wrestling Inc, Castle has received a strong offer from Ring of Honor to remain with the promotion. He is said to be considering the deal but also looking to see what else is out there.

Castle dropped a match to Rey Horus at Final Battle last month. He’s been with the promotion since 2013. Castle defeated Cody Rhodes for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle 2017. He held it until June 30th, 2018, before dropping it to Jay Lethal. Castle also held the promotion’s 6-man tag-team titles along with the Boys in the summer of 2017.

In 2019, Castle spoke to WWL Radio about why he enjoys being in Ring of Honor.

“They let me grow on my own,” Castle shared. “There’s a good group of men and women in the locker room. I seem to get along with just about every one of them. I feel comfortable there. And it’s the size of the promotion that allows me to connect really one-on-one with every individual fan. If they choose to come to the meet-and-greets before the show, there’s a moment for me to touch base with them there. I’m attainable. All the wrestlers in Ring of Honor are attainable and are just as big of fans of this as anybody sitting in the seats.”