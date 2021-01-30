Daniel Bryan On When He Plans To Retire

Daniel Bryan stated in an interview back in October that he doesn’t plan on being a full-time wrestler much longer. During a recent interview with Solo Wrestling, however, Bryan clarified that he has no plans to retire. In fact, Bryan says he’s inspired by the likes of Jerry Lawler, Terry Funk, and Johnny Saint who continued to wrestle in their 60s and 70s.

“I’m still a full-time wrestler today but I don’t think I’ll be a full-time wrestler for much longer, but it’s weird because I’ve never considered the option of retirement,” Bryan said. “I want to fight until I’m old, and when I say old, I mean very old. I love wrestling and have always been inspired by people like Jerry Lawler and Terry Funk, and even some European wrestlers like Jonny Saint, who was still fighting in his 60s and maybe 70s, and not because they needed the money or because of this or because of the other, they did it because they loved to do it.”

“And obviously as you get older your style has to change, because when I’m 50 I won’t be able to fight like I do now, and right now I can’t fight like I did when I was 25. You have to adapt and evolve.”

Daniel Bryan: “The Planet’s Champion”

- Advertisement -

Bryan also spoke to the BroBible recently and mentioned that his run as “The Planet’s Champion” was his favorite.

“Being ‘The Planet’s Champion’ was by far my favourite. It’s interesting because in WWE, my championship runs haven’t always gone very well! I won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 30 and then had to vacate with a neck injury.”

“I won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011 and lost it in eight seconds at WrestleMania 28. Those didn’t feel as special as when I was ‘The Planet’s Champion’ and a bad guy. I love the way it started.”