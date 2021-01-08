Daniel Bryan Pushing WWE Officials To Bring More NXT Stars To SmackDown

Unlike some people before him, Daniel Bryan has been using his creative influence to elevate younger stars.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former WWE Champion has been pushing for more NXT talent to be brought up to SmackDown. However, he has been met with opposition.

Per the report, Bryan has received pushback from this idea due to the poor track record of wrestlers brought up from NXT to the main roster over the last two years.

It all comes down to Vince McMahon losing interest in call-ups soon after they debut as well as several main roster talent who don’t currently have a role on TV.

Meltzer followed up on a report from Fightful during Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Damian Priest was set to be called up to SmackDown as Kevin Owens‘ best friend in order to help him battle Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

However, per Meltzer, Owens thought that plan didn’t make sense due to them not having anything in common. Reigns agreed with this.

Rhea Ripley is also reportedly headed to the main roster following her loss to Raquel Gonzalez Wednesday on New Year’s Evil.