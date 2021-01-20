Details On WrestleMania 37 Broadcast Plans, Expected Attendance Figures

WWE is moving forward with WrestleMania 37 in what will be the closest to a normal presentation that fans haven’t seen in nearly a year by having a show not held in a closed set environment.

Since March, WWE hasn’t had any fans in attendance for their shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That will change with WWE’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year.

WWE confirmed over the weekend that this event will be held over the course of two nights – April 10th and 11th – from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

- Advertisement -

PWinsider.com reports that the current plan is for each night to be a three-hour show, airing live on the WWE Network from 7-10pm ET. WWE will likely have a Kickoff pre-show that airs before the main card. There’s no word yet whether the pre-show will be an hour or two hours long as everything is subject to change at this point.

Regarding fans being allowed to attend the show, WrestleVotes reported today that both nights are expected to have 25,000 fans in attendance, which would give WWE 50,000 fans in total. Now, WWE shifts its focus on what they will do after WrestleMania regarding traveling and fans attending shows.

WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMania on each night. The real internal discussions are what to do after. Some would like a soft “reopening” of the touring schedule for Live TVs as continuing the ThunderDome post Mania comes with location headaches. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 20, 2021

Pwinsider added that no other events have been locked in for this special weekend although there has been talk of holding the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony as a virtual event.