Dolph Ziggler And Robert Roode Win WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

WWE decided to do a title change on the latest episode of Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

As seen on this week’s episode, The Street Profits defended the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Ziggler and Roode dethroned Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to win the straps. This is the first blue brand title reign for Roode and Ziggler.

During this year’s Draft in October, The New Day was drafted to Raw while The Street Profits were drafted to SmackDown. At the time, WWE official Adam Pearce had the two teams trade championships.

As a result, there was never an official title change, but rather the titles were renamed and the champions followed suit. The Street Profits had been champions since winning the titles from Murphy and Seth Rollins on the March 2nd episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) dethroned The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to win the Raw Tag Team Titles last month at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event.

Historically, WWE doesn’t have tag team champions defend their titles at the Royal Rumble, which is the next pay-per-view event on tap for the company as it takes place later this month.