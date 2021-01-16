EC3 Writes Cryptic Messages Regarding IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event

Former IMPACT and WWE Superstar EC3 recently wrote a series of tweets regarding the IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill main event. It was confirmed yesterday that Alex Shelley could not appear in the main event of the show. Travel reasons were the catalyst for this, although nothing further has been released publicly by the company.

IMPACT Wrestling made a change to the card and inserted Moose into the main event of the show. Moose is now teaming with Rich Swann and Chris Sabin. This adds extra intrigue to the main event, as Moose and Rich Swann have been at odds recently; with Moose beating Swann’s close friend Willie Mack at last week’s Genesis event.

EC3 would write a series of tweets regarding the inclusion of Moose into the main event. The can be seen at the bottom of this article.

The former Ethan Carter The Third is not included on tonight’s card officially, nor is he contracted to IMPACT Wrestling (at least this isn’t known publicly). EC3 has been adopting the ‘Control Your Narrative’ stance ever since he left WWE last year, and this appears to be another wrinkle in that story.

It’s worth noting that the below tweets do not indicate that EC3 will get involved at Hard To Kill; but it is certainly something to watch out for.

• To find someone with potential to carry a lost aspect of this industry forward. ?

An athlete, a man, an entity, someone powerful, terrifying. ?

Someone LEGITIMATE. ?

One worth my sacrifice.??? — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) January 16, 2021

In a company where management has now become infatuated with the #serotonin release of using someone else's "star" Moose once again has found himself unwanted. Abandoned.???

???

This makes him very dangerous.???

??? — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) January 16, 2021