Finn Balor Talks Working With Triple H & Shawn Michaels in NXT

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor was recently interviewed by Vicente Beltran of the ViBe & Wrestling podcast. The Irish Superstar would discuss a number of topics during his time on the show, including working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the ‘developmental’ brand.

“For me? I feel very fortunate that I’ve gotten to work very closely with some of my heroes in the wrestling business” Finn Balor began. “Shawn Michaels and Triple H being two. Obviously, I’ve worked very closely with Triple H for many years since I began at NXT. And of course William Regal.”

“Then more recently in the second run with NXT? Shawn Michaels is heavily involved behind the scenes” Finn Balor then continued. “So, getting to know him and learn from him and pick his brain on what he feels is a good direction to take the business? I’ve learned so much from.”

Balor finished by talking about how surreal it has been to work work with some of the wrestling legends he grew up idolizing.

“It’s always very surreal to be working with these guys that you idolized or you grew up watching and had their t-shirts or had their action figures. Now you’re having a discussion or debate on what you think is a good direction to go. I feel very fortunate to have that kind of environment in NXT.”

Listen to audio of the full interview with Finn Balor in the player embedded below:

