Former Knockouts Champion Confirms IMPACT Wrestling Retirement

Former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne confirmed her retirement this evening. The former member of The Beautiful People stable confirmed as such on the IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill pre-show panel.

Madison Rayne was part of the IMPACT commentary team until tonight’s broadcast alongside Josh Matthews. It was recently confirmed that Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown will be taking commentary duties going forward for the promotion.

It is unknown at this time if the switch in commentary prompted the retirement announcement; or whether Rayne made it clear that she wanted to leave before the change was introduced.

- Advertisement -

An emotional Madison Rayne told fans during the pre-show for Hard To Kill that after 12 years with the company and wrestling over 3 different decades? That it was time for her to go home.

Madison Rayne’s accomplishments in IMPACT/TNA include being a 5-time Knockouts champion. Rayne was also Knockouts Tag Team Champion on 2 occasions; once with Lacey Von Erich and once with Gail Kim. Rayne would also be crowned Queen of The Knockouts in 2014.

Rayne tweeted shortly after Hard To Kill started, referencing the new commentary team of D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker. Madison would write “I already love this team!!”

The official replay for IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill will be available to view via FITE TV. You can find more information on the show here.