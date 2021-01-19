Former Knockouts Champion Confirms Impact Wrestling Return

Former TNA knockouts champion ODB has confirmed that she is returning to the company now known as Impact Wrestling and bringing her food truck with her.

The female star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet where she talked about her time with the company and confirmed the news of her return.

During the interview, ODB explained how despite the hard moments, she has never burned a bridge in wrestling before announcing that she will be getting back in the ring:

“I am actually getting back in the ring, so IMPACT obviously called me and that’s the cool thing about stuff, I’ve never burnt a bridge in wrestling.”

The former ROH star also talked about bringing her food truck to the company and said that driving ODB’s Meat and Greet truck into a stadium has been her ultimate goal:

“They were like ‘Hey, do you want to come back and see what happens? And possibly bring the food truck?’ So that’s my ultimate goal, to actually drive my ODB’s Meat and Greet into a stadium and kick some ass.”

ODB wrestled for Impact Wrestling from 2007 to 2014 and during the period, she won the knockouts championship on 4 different occasions. Since 2014, she has made sporadic appearances for the company.