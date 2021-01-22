Hall Of Famer Alundra Blayze Asks For Retirement Match From WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blayze wants the company to give her a retirement match and she has decided to go public with her request.

WWE‘s official twitter account recently made a post asking fans who is the one superstar they would like to show up at this year’s Royal Rumble PPV.

Blayze interestingly replied to this tweet from the company and the former champion asked the promotion when are they gonna give their golden era Hall Of Famer a retirement match.

The former WWE star’s tweet suggested that she has been lobbying for one final opportunity for a while and the former WCW star indicated that she is done asking for it after her latest post:

Well you know what? One can only scream on top of the mountain for so long and so loud… When are you going to give one of your golden era Hall of Famer‘s a freaking retirement match? Just putting it out there. After this I’m done. I mean really I’m not getting any younger ?? https://t.co/TQIR3bqlb0 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 22, 2021

Alundra Blayze made her wrestling debut back in 1984. She competed for promotions such as AWA, All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling and WCW during her career.

The female star had a stint with WWE from 1993 to 1995 but she was blacklisted by the promotion after the former champion jumped ships to WCW following her release from the company.

Blayze finally returned to WWE in 2015 when she was announced as an inductee of the company’s Hall Of Fame class of the year and she has made some sporadic appearances for the promotion since then.