Hiroshi Tanahashi Wins NEVER Openweight Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi is the new NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He defeated Shingo Takagi today at The New Beginning in Nagoya. Tanahashi becomes the 18th wrestler to ever win the title and begins the 32nd reign in the championship’s lineage.

Tanahashi was attacked by Great-O-Khan after the match, likely leading to a championship match between the two in the near future.

Shingo Takagi had re-gained the championship in November at Power Struggle. He defeated Minoru Suzuki, who had beat him for the belt at at Summer Struggle in August. Tomohirio Ishii and Hirooki Goto are the two most decorated former NEVER Openweight Champions. Ishii has won the title 5x, defended it 6x, and held it for a combined 462 days. Goto has won the title 5x, defended it 7x, and held it for a combined 424 days. Takagi has held the title 2x, defended it 4x, and held it for a combined 294 days. This is Tanahashi’s first reign with the title.

The New Beginning In Nagoya Results

Chaos (Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano) defeated Bullet Club (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) Kota Ibushi, Master Wato, SHO & Tomoaki Honma defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) Great-O-Khan defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan No DQ

Will Ospreay defeated Satoshi Kojima NEVER Openweight Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Shingo Takagi (c) – New Champion