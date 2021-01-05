Jay White Says He’s Done With NJPW After New Year’s Dash (Video)

Jay White’s days in New Japan Pro Wrestling could be coming to an end.

“Switchblade” challenged Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom (Day 2). Unfortunately, he came up short. After the event, he was so distraught that he announced his plans to leave the promotion after New Year’s Dash.

During the post-show backstage media scrum, White said, “I feel like I am physically closest to death that I have ever been, and hopefully that I ever will be. You just all saw what I put on the line. I put myself at risk. Not directly for your entertainment. For myself.”

He questioned why nobody came to help him when he was in such bad shape, physically and emotionally.

Jay White bemoaned, “I will never be appreciated like I should be” before talking about everything he’s had to sacrifice in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He’s spent years away from his family and put everything into his career, only to fail on the biggest stage of them all. No matter how much he believed this was his moment, his time, his destiny – he was wrong.

White then yelled, “I am not going to do this anymore” and announced, “maybe my time would be better spent some place else.” New Japan Pro Wrestling can make him show up at New Year’s Dash, but after that, he’s done.

You can watch Jay White’s comments after Wrestle Kingdom 15 in the player embedded below: