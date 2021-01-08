Jay White Leaving NJPW A Real Possibility, Interest From WWE (Report)

Jay White could be leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling for real.

According to Super J-Cast, a podcast focusing on NJPW, several sources indicate it is unlikely that Switchblade will sign a new contract with the Japanese promotion. His current deal is rumored to be up later this month. He’s been with New Japan since 2016.

WWE is said to be making a ‘strong play’ to get White onboard. AEW would be another option for the 28-year-old star, White’s association with the Bullet Club.

Several sources have indicated there is some doubt whether Jay White will extend his NJPW contract, rumoured to be up at the end of the month. WWE are believed to be making a strong play for him and it’s 50/50 whether he stays or goes. — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) January 8, 2021

Jay White on his backstage promo: I am done with NJPW

“Switchblade” faced Kota Ibushi on Day 2 of Wrestle Kingdom with the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles on the line. However, he could not secure a win in the match.

Overwrought with his loss, White cut a promo during the backstage media scrum, where he said that he felt “physically closest to death” than he has ever been. He complained about never being appreciated for the sacrifices he has made over the years for wrestling at NJPW.

Regretting all the time he has spent away from his family for this, White said, “I am not going to do this anymore. Maybe my time would be better spent someplace else.”

He would at most appear at NJPW‘s New Year’s Dash, but after that he is done with the promotion, a distraught White said.

It seems like there was some truth in Jay White’s words after all.

You can watch the video of Jay White’s comments below: