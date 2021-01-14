Jay White Update: Tony Schiavone Throws Cold Water On Him Joining AEW

We have an update on Jay White‘s status, courtesy of AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone.

Switchblade has been in the news as of late. He recently competed at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15. He challenged Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World & Intercontinental Championships, but came up short. A despondent Jay White announced after the event that he was leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling. He bemoaned, “I will never be appreciated like I should be” before stating that it might be time to take his talents elsewhere. “I am not going to do this anymore.. maybe my time would be better spent some place else.”

It has been rumored that Jay White‘s contract with New Japan is expiring soon. If this was the case, he could test the waters by negotiating with other promotions.

During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite post-show, Tony Schiavone was asked about the possibility of AEW signing Jay White. Schiavone revealed this is unlikely. He thinks Jay White is committed to NJPW longterm.

“I don’t think so,” Schiavone responded to a fan question. “I think he’s pretty much locked into what he’s doing there.”

For what it’s worth, Dave Meltzer on recently stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW was interested in signing Jay White when the company launched in 2018. White reportedly told AEW executives that he had several years left on his NJPW contract.

At only 28 years old, Jay White is one of the top pro wrestlers in the world. He would certainly be a top free agent, if he did leave New Japan. For now, it appears he is staying put for the forseable future.