Jim Ross On His Pitch Which Convinced Shawn Michaels To Come Out Of Retirement In 2002

Shawn Michaels coming out of his retirement in 2002 is one of the most unbelievable wrestling returns of all times and WWE legend Jim Ross recently revealed how he convinced the former champion for it.

The AEW commentator talked about Michaels’ comeback alongside things like the 2001 Royal Rumble PPV and more on the latest episode of Grilling JR.

During the interview, Ross revealed the pitch he made to the Heartbreak Kid which convinced the former champion to come out of his retirement:

“My pitch to Shawn was always that you can’t allow your legacy to end this way, you have put a bad taste in peoples mouth whether inadvertently or premeditatedly, I don’t know and I don’t really care.

Right now the perception of you is not so positive.” said Jim Ross, “For a guy that’s considered to be, along with Ric Flair, the two greatest in ring performers of all time, that’s just not right. It’s not right for you or your fans.”

Shawn Michaels had retired from in-ring competition after a bad back injury he suffered during his 1998 Royal Rumble match against The Undertaker.

He made sporadic non-wrestling appearances for the company in the next four years before making a fulltime return during the June 3, 2002 episode of Raw where he was announced as a new member of nWo.