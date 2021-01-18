Joey Ryan Says He Hasn’t Committed Any Crimes, Questions Expectation From Some People

Joey Ryan has been posting more on social media in the new year and took to Twitter today to send out an interesting message.

Ryan has apparently seen tweets about him from various people and how they think he should live his life in the wake of serious allegations against him during the #SpeakingOut movement.

He wrote, “I have not committed any crimes. I have never been investigated for a crime. There has never been any evidence connecting me to a crime. I have never even been a person of interest in a crime. It is bizarre that some would expect me to live my life like a criminal.”

The sexual assault allegations were made against him last year. Ryan had his contract with Impact Wrestling terminated in June due to the accusations. Later on, he released a video that was about one-hour long where he addressed the allegations. However, the video wasn’t available for long as it was deleted on his YouTube channel.

Since that time, Ryan has filed various lawsuits including two against his accusers for defamation. However, those lawsuits have been dismissed.

Ryan also filed a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit against Impact Wrestling as they released him before his deal was slated to expire.