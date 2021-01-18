Knockouts Tag Team Champions Call Out AEW & Tony Khan

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, collectively now known as Fire & Flava, won the Knockouts tag team championships at Hard to Kill. After the show, cameras caught up with the new champions celebrating. The video was posted to Impact’s social media accounts and features Hogan and Steelz calling out AEW and Tony Khan.
“We said it from the beginning, Fire & Flava is the team not to F with,” Steelz said in the video. “And Tony Khan, you want to talk about better tag-teams in AEW? What you think about the Knockouts tag-team in Impact. This is how you crown tournament champions, not participation medals.”
“2021 and the next years to come, Fire & Flava is it baby,” Hogan added.
Fire & Flava defeated The Sea Stars, Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie, and Havok & Neveah in an 8-team single-elimination tournament to win the belts.
Steelz comment about participation medals is in regard to the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup held last year. The tournament was won by Diamante and Ivelisse, who have responded to Fire & Flava’s comments as well.
Diamante, who previously wrestled in Impact as a member of LAX, congratulated her partner, Kiera Hogan, on her win at Hard to Kill, however.