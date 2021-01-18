Knockouts Tag Team Champions Call Out AEW & Tony Khan

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, collectively now known as Fire & Flava, won the Knockouts tag team championships at Hard to Kill. After the show, cameras caught up with the new champions celebrating. The video was posted to Impact’s social media accounts and features Hogan and Steelz calling out AEW and Tony Khan.

“We said it from the beginning, Fire & Flava is the team not to F with,” Steelz said in the video. “And Tony Khan, you want to talk about better tag-teams in AEW? What you think about the Knockouts tag-team in Impact. This is how you crown tournament champions, not participation medals.”

“2021 and the next years to come, Fire & Flava is it baby,” Hogan added.

Fire & Flava defeated The Sea Stars, Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie, and Havok & Neveah in an 8-team single-elimination tournament to win the belts.

We said what we said, it’s always on PERIODT ???ANYBODY CAN GET IT!! Who want the smoke B?!? #FireNFlava #KOTagChamps https://t.co/hr8Ur83Cmq — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) January 17, 2021

Steelz comment about participation medals is in regard to the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup held last year. The tournament was won by Diamante and Ivelisse, who have responded to Fire & Flava’s comments as well.

Prima prima….. I knew getting these titles would give ya a bigger mouth, I expected this, but to disrespect my accolades? I see you got jokes. Let’s see what’s up wit it when that bell rings. Don’t make me have to send you home in bits. https://t.co/QUP4fCjmsX — The ??? (@DiamanteLAX) January 17, 2021

Dont matter what yall hold in ya hands, or spit out ya mouth, yall cant catch up to our experience or killer instinct even if you tried, so come get some anytime ? @AEW #lassicarias https://t.co/zCbLpgPUic pic.twitter.com/TUS2EYvXq8 — IVELISSE?????LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) January 17, 2021

Diamante, who previously wrestled in Impact as a member of LAX, congratulated her partner, Kiera Hogan, on her win at Hard to Kill, however.