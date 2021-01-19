Lio Rush Returning To NJPW

Lio Rush will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 29th, 2021. It will be his first match back for the promotion since competing in the Super J-Cup last month. NJPW recently announced matches for the next two weeks of NJPW Strong airing on New Japan World with Rush appearing in the main event of the show on the 29th.

Rush will team with TJP and Fred Rosser (aka Darren Young) to take on the Bullet Club team of El Phantasmo, KENTA, and HIKULEO on the show.

IDGAF about bullet club. @elpwrestling you’re in for a long night. #Kenta ….. stay out of my way before i slap you back to Hideo and idk who the hell big boy is, but he can get this work too. https://t.co/uNcLJ4mbBJ — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) January 19, 2021

The full lineups for the next two episodes of NJPW Strong is below:

July 22nd, 2021 New Japan Strong

Kevin Knight & Jordan Clearwater vs Logan Riegel & Sterling & Riegel Brody King vs JR Kratos Ren Narita vs Bateman

July 29th, 2021 New Japan Strong

Clark Connors vs The DKC Rocky Romero vs Chris Dickinson Lio Rush, TJP, & Fred Rosser vs Hikuleo, KENTA, and El Phantasmo

Japan seems like it’s everything I love about pro wrestling. I can’t wait to debut for @njpwglobal #Strong this week and become one step closer to becoming a main stay in NEW JAPAN ?? — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) January 18, 2021

Lio Rush was eliminated in the 1st round of the Super J-Cup, losing to El Phantasmo. He recently defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship at Kings of the Colosseum.

The next big NJPW show will be the New Beginning in Nagoya on January 30th, 2021. The promotion will then present the New Beginning in Hiroshima over 2-nights on February 10th and 11th.