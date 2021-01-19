Madison Rayne Opens Up About Decision To Retire From Impact Wrestling

Former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne announced her retirement from the wrestling world earlier this week, though at the time, she hadn’t explained the reason behind her decision.

The former champion recently had an interview with SportsKeeda where she talked about a number of things and also opened up about her call.

Rayne, who recently earned a college degree first talked about how the business has given her a lot before explaining that it’s time for her to move away from the industry:

- Advertisement -

“This business… I have given it so many years of my life, but it has given infinitely more back to me,” Rayne said. “In the sense that, for the first seven years of my daughter’s life, I haven’t been sitting behind a desk, and committed to a structured schedule. And, I spent so much time with her that a lot of parents don’t get in those early years.”

But, I think it’s time now to pivot, and to… you know, I just graduated from college in December.” revealed Madison Rayne, “So, it’s time to put those student loan dollars and that degree to use.”

The female star continued by showing her appreciation for the fans saying that her supporters deserve a lot more but all she can say is thank you.

Apart from this, Madison Rayne talked about how she will now have to adjust to the ‘real life’ away from wrestling and more. You can check out her full interview at this link.