Marty Scurll Departs From Ring Of Honor

Marty Scurll is no longer under contract with Ring of Honor.

On Monday evening, ROH announced on social media that the two sides have mutually decided to end their working relationship:

Marty Scurll In Ring of Honor

Marty Scurll joined Ring of Honor in 2016. He signed a new contract in January 2020. At the time, “The Villain” was a hot commodity. He was rumored to be joining either WWE or AEW.

- Advertisement -

The latest Ring of Honor contract called for him to take over as Ring of Honor’s head of creative. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Just as he was supposed to begin expanding his duties behind the scenes, the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Ring of Honor soon suspended live events.

Marty Scurll was later the subject of lurid allegations as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged by a young woman that Marty Scurll took advantage of her while she was drunk and underaged. Scurll addressed the situation publicly and soon made his Twitter account private.

Marty Scurll was removed from the ROH website roster in October 2020. Since the promotion resumed holding events, he had not been at any ROH TV tapings or PPVs nor had he been involved in any behind the scenes responsibilities.

We’ll provide an update if Scrull comments on his departure from ROH.