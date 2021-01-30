Match Announced For WWE Backstage Royal Rumble Edition

WWE recently announced the return of WWE Backstage for a special Royal Rumble edition and now the company has announced a match for the show.

The company had previously teased some Royal Rumble announcements for the special edition of the show which will see the return of Renee Young.

The promotion then announced that the Royal Rumble edition of WWE Backstage will feature a match for the first time ever and the episode will see Natalya taking on Tamina Snuka in a one on one bout.

The winner of this fight will earn a big advantage for themself for the upcoming battle royal and whoever wins this fight will go on to be the #30 entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

It has previously been announced that the company will confirm the #1 and #2 entrant for the women’s Royal Rumble as well as the #30 entrant for the men’s version of the bout during the upcoming show.

WWE Backstage was on air from November 2019 to mid-March last year before its production was halted due to COVID-19. Renee Young has previously stated that the cancellation of the show is one of the reasons why she left WWE.

The show will be returning for a special episode on Saturday, January 30. Alongside Young, it will feature stars such as Paige and WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T and will air on FS1 at 8pm ET.