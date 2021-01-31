Matt Riddle Reacts To Goldberg’s ‘Younger Talent’ Comments

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently reacted to Goldberg‘s comments about WWE‘s modern roster being too ‘soft.’ Goldberg recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast and discussed the hot button topic. Goldberg‘s comments on AFB were in response to what The Undertaker said on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The Undertaker‘s recent comments from Joe Rogan’s podcast sparked this ongoing ‘feud’ between older talent and those who sit in the WWE locker room today. Undertaker stated during the podcast that he finds it “difficult” to enjoy modern WWE and that the talents are “too soft.”

Speaking on After The Bell, Goldberg said that “times are quite different than they were back in the day, but people are soft. People take offence to things way too quickly, I mean you know, grow a little thicker skin, boys and girls, that’s all I can say.”

Matt Riddle on Goldberg

The Original Bro Matt Riddle did not take too kindly to these words, with the former UFC fighter and Goldberg having had an ongoing real life beef over the past few years.

Riddle took to Twitter to release a video firing back at the former WCW Champion. “Let’s talk about some thick and thin skin, shall we?” Riddle began. “Bro. Really? Really? Okay. You have very, very, very thin skin — it’s like sheepskin thin. It’s ultra thin. It’s extra sensitive thin. That’s how thin your skin is. Let’s be real, I’m not going to go down the chart of reasons why, but you know why your skin is thin, bro. We all know it. And you know what? You really need to stop crying about it. It’s embarrassing, stop being a baby. And good luck tomorrow, bro, you’ll need it.”

There is a chance that we see Goldberg and Matt Riddle against each other in the Royal Rumble match tonight. Would you like to see the two square off? Let us know in the comments