Mia Yim Reveals She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Mia Yim has tested for COVID-19. The wrestler also known as Retribution member Reckoning says she tested positive for the first time this afternoon. In a statement issued on Twitter, she wrote:

“This morning at around 10:30am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid. For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week, I got tested this afternoon less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”

Evidently, there had been some rumors going around this morning that she had tested positive. This may have been a result of both her and Keith Lee having missed RAW lately. Reckoning hasn’t wrestled in WWE since December 28th on Main Event and Lee hasn’t wrestled since January 11th’s RAW.

No worries, thank you. I just want to squash the idea that these dirtsheets were right when they weren’t. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) January 30, 2021

- Advertisement -

Based on this news, it is likely that Yim will not participate in tomorrow’s WWE Royal Rumble. The news also makes it unlikely that Keith Lee will be on the show either. Neither Keith Lee nor Reckoning are currently advertised as participating in the event.

We will post an update when more details become available.