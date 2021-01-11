Mil Muertes To Debut On MLW Fusion This Week

Mexican wrestling star Mil Muertes is set to debut for Major League Wrestling this week on MLW Fusion.

The “Man of 1,000 Deaths” has been summoned to MLW by Salina De La Renta, who will serve as Executive Producer of MLW Fusion for the next few weeks.

Mil Muertes was previously known as Ricky Banderas when he wrestled in Puerto Rico. He was a 5-time IWA Heavyweight Champion. In Mexico City he was known as El Mesias, where he held the AAA Heavyweight Championship 4 times.

Mil Muertes reigned supreme in Lucha Underground. His death grip loomed over all… until his temple fell. Since then, he has wandered the earth with an unquenchable desire for revenge. The “seemingly invincible” Mil Muertes now looks to build a shrine of death with the bodies of the men he’s conquered and careers destroyed.

Mil Muertes Arrives in MLW

Wednesday’s episode of MLW Fusion will feature:

MLW World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs vs. Los Parks: Tornado Match with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor serving as special guest referee

Mil Muertes will debut. There is an ‘open contract’ for whoever chooses to fight him.

MLW Fusion premieres this Wednesday, January 13 at 7PM (Eastern) on MLW’s YouTube Channel, Fubo Sports, DAZN and Roku.

Catch up on the latest MLW News and check our takeaways from last week’s Kings of Colosseum special: