MLW Fusion Results (1/27): Disgraced NBA Official Helps Richard Holliday Win Caribbean Championship

MLW Fusion featured the professional wrestling debut of former disgraced NBA official, Tim Donaghy. The man at the center of the 2007 NBA betting scandal was the official for the Caribbean Strap Match between Savio Vega and Richard Holliday. Needless to say, things weren’t entirely on the up and up.

The full show can be viewed in the player below.

MLW Fusion 1/27 Results:

AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Laredo Kid (c) defeated Zenshi TJP & Bu Ku Dao defeated Violence is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) Caribbean Championship

Strap Match

Richard Holliday defeated Savio Vega (c) – New Champion

- Advertisement -

Below are the key takeaways from MLW Fusion 1/27:

Laredo Kid Defends AAA Cruiserweight Championship, Sends Message to Lio Rush

We got a AAA championship defended in an MLW ring this week as Laredo Kid defended his Cruiserweight title against Zenshi. The champion was able to retain after landing a top-rope Spanish Fly for the 1-2-3. After the match, Laredo Kid cut a promo about wanting to be a double-champion. He made it clear that he’s gunning for Lio Rush and the MLW Middleweight title.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s top-10 MLW Rankings

New top-10 rankings via Pro Wrestling Illustrated were announced this week. It was also noted that LA Park was removed from the singles rankings as he will be focusing on just tag-team action for the time being.

MLW World Champion: Jacob Fatu (c) (Contra Unit)

Alexander Hammerstone (National Openweight Champion) (Dynasty) Tom Lawlor (Opera Cup Winner) (Team Filthy) Low-Ki Lio Rush (MLW Middleweight Champion) Mads Krugger (Contra Unit) Richard Holliday (Dynasty) Mil Muertes (Azteca Underground) Myron Reed (Injustice) Daivari (Contra Unit) ACH

Tom Lawlor’s “Filthy Island” Financial Problems?

Tom Lawlor continues to deny that his Team Filthy had anything to do with the recent attack to ACH. It appears that sponsors for his Filthy Island are pulling out in the aftermath of the scandal, however. It was noted on commentary that this could be another Fyre Festival type situation.

TJP & Bu Ku Dao Earn Tag Title Shot

The Violence is Forever team of Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini took on Bu Ku Dao and his mentor TJP this week. It was announced that the winner will receive a tag title shot against Los Parks next week.

The finish of the match came when a double team attempt by VIF was countered, Dao hit a diving flatliner from the ropes and TJP hit a frog splash that allowed Dao to get the pin on Ku. Next week, it will be Los Parks defending the title against TJP and Bu Ku Dao.

Tim Donaghy Helps Richard Holliday Win Caribbean Championship

Richard Holliday has been in possession of Savio Vega’s Caribbean Championship title for many months, despite not being the rightful champion. He had the chance to win the title legitimately in this Caribbean Strap match, however.

It looked as though Vega had the match won. As he went to touch the fourth and final turnbuckle he needed, however, the referee got in the way. As Vega reached out for the buckle, all he could grab was the referee’s shirt. This then allowed Holliday to dive, reach the buckle, and win the match. The referee then exited the ring along with Holiday as Vega protested in the ring.

A close look at the referee revealed that this was Tim Donaghy, the referee who served time in prison as a result of his role in the 2007 NBA Betting Scandal. It was announced last year that Donaghy had signed with MLW, though his involvement in this match had not been promoted ahead of time.

Holliday and Donaghy were interviewed in the back where they denied anything controversial had happened. Savio Vega ran in as the show came to a close.

Coming Up In MLW

In 7 days @alexhammerstone is entering @MadsKrugger's world when they face each other in a Baklei brawl.#MLWFusion



? https://t.co/AjzED570Ip pic.twitter.com/uta4mCse2L — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 28, 2021

The following matches are upcoming in MLW:

Next Week:

Balikli Brawl

Mads Krugger vs Alexander Hammerstone

Mads Krugger vs Alexander Hammerstone MLW Tag Team Championships

Los Parks (c) vs TJP & Bu Ku Dao

February 17th, 2021