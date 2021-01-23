New Champions Crowned At NJPW Road To The New Beginning

New Japan Pro Wrestling was inside the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo today for the 5th show of its Road to the New Beginning tour. In the main event, Bullet Club‘s Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championships. They defeated the now-former champions, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado from Suzuki-Gun.

Ishimori & ELP begin the 63rd reign in the title’s lineage. It is the second time the duo have won the titles. They also held the belts from Kizuna Road on June 16th, 2019 until Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 5th, 2020.

Iron will and steely tenacity in chaotic main event atop loaded Ota card ends with El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori granted IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag gold for the second time. https://t.co/6tf7ugsDC6#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/WOOqqZRQBM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 23, 2021

Upcoming NJPW Schedule

There are 3 big “New Beginning” events for NJPW in the coming weeks. Below are the lineups for the events.

The New Beginning in Nagoya (1/30)

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great-O-Khan

Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato vs. SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI

Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

The New Beginning in Hiroshima (Night 1: 2/10)

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma vs. SANADA and Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

BUSHI vs. Master Wato

Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd

NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima (Night Two: 2/11)

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado

Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano vs. EVIL and Dick Togo

Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI vs. Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato

Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd

What an amazing night in Ota!



The action continues tomorrow, with a massive six man main event in Korakuen Hall!https://t.co/nsUlhXTBp9#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/rm9iLeKdqC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 23, 2021