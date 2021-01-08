Retribution Not Happy About Meme Comparing Them To Capitol Hill Insurrectionists

Earlier this week, the world witnessed a dark chapter in American history. Armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Parody Twitter account @KayfabeNews released a meme comparing this group of violent terrorists to WWE‘s Retribution faction. Retribution also used violent means to achieve their objectives and take over WWE events.

The meme, seen below, is an altered photo of the insurrectionists inside the Capitol. A “Trump” flag held by one of the men has been replaced by a flag depicting the Retribution logo. Another Retribution logo is overlaid front and center. The caption reads, “Worst invasion angle ever.”

Several members of Retribution saw the meme and strongly denounced the comparison. T-BAR wrote, “I’m the only white American in the group, so this comparison is not only inaccurate, quite frankly it’s embarrassing. Take your dumb joke and shove it up your ass.”

Reckoning also replied to the tweet, stating, said, “Don’t compare us to terrorists. Gtfo with this trash.”

Kayfabe News has also likened one of the insurrectionists to Mantaur, the mid-1990’s gimmick wrestler who was “half man, half beast.”