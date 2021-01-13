Ridge Holland Provides Update On His Recovery

WWE NXT Superstar Ridge Holland has made his first comments since being put out of the action due to a leg injury he suffered during the October 7 episode of NXT last month.

The heavyweight star was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport where he opened up about his injury and provided updates on his recovery.

Holland first provided some details on the damage he suffered revealing that his left leg was fractured and he dislocated his kneecap in his right leg:

“On my left leg I fractured and dislocated my ankle and then on my right leg, I dislocated the kneecap and ruptured my patella tendons. Kind of a buy one get one free on injuries! But, it’s coming on well. The WWE medical staff are top-notch and they’ve got me well on the road to recovery.”

When asked about a potential timeline for his recovery, Ridge Holland mentioned that it’s still early to say anything for certain but the doctors have given an initial timeline of six to nine months:

“It’s early days yet, but the doctor has said six to nine months, so I’m just taking it day-by-day and see how the knee and ankle feels.

If I look too far in the future I’ll probably take my focus on what needs to be done today. So yeah, we’ll see how it goes,”

Apart from this, Ridge Holland also spoke positively of the WWE management for taking care of him after his injury and revealed the influence William Regal has had on him.