Rumor on WWE Men’s Royal Rumble 2021 Ending

WWE‘s Royal Rumble event will be taking place this Sunday at the WWE ThunderDome. Several names have already been confirmed for the event; and WWE Backstage will be confirming the number 30 entrant in the men’s Rumble match this weekend.

The WrestleVotes Twitter account recently stated that WWE may be planning something ‘scary’ for the ending of the men’s Rumble match. “Sorry for the lack of details here but still noteworthy IMO; had a brief conversation earlier with a source regarding the Men’s Royal Rumble match. They said quote: ‘There’s a finish that scares the death out of me. And it’s legitimately getting heavy consideration’ yikes.”

Whilst all rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, WrestleVotes have been correct on backstage instances on several occasions in the past.

There’s absolutely no confirmation on what exactly the ending may be; the ‘scary’ phrasing may be regarding something actually ‘spooky’ on screen such as The Fiend, or it could mean something that could rile up the WWE fans and viewing audience and cause a backlash online. With the way that WWE likes to book their WrestleMania main events, we could well see the likes of Goldberg being the last man in the ring on Sunday.

We will update as and when there’s more to the story.