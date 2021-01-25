

Sasha Banks says her work life is a lot more manageable now that WWE is running shows from the same venue every week.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led WWE to suspend touring. The ThunderDome in St. Petersberg, Florida hosts Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-view broadcasts. Live events are on hold indefinitely.

Sasha Banks says her health and in-ring work have improved without having to deal with WWE‘s grueling travel schedule. The SmackDown Women’s Champion recently appeared on the Normal Not Normal podcast.

When asked about the impact of WWE‘s new schedule, The Boss said, “You have no idea how much I think that has changed my career. For real, it has changed my career so much.”

Sasha Banks on WWE Travel Schedule

WWE Superstars are typically on the road five or six days per week. The never-ending routine of airports, highways, hotels and lack of sleep are punishing in the longterm.

“I’m not just talking about in one state,” Banks says of the usual WWE travel schedule. “I’m driving five or six hours to different states every single day. But we’re not just talking about driving, I’m talking about flying as well – early in the morning – and I’m talking about wrestling too. I’m beating my body, jumping into a car, and driving five hours and getting to the hotel at maybe four in the morning. Sleep in until 12, work out, get your food, and doing the exact same thing. That will beat up your body.”

The life she described only encapsulates the travel portion. Sasha Banks explains that another slew of challenges await once talent arrives to the area.

“Now you get to TV, where it’s crazy to begin,” she continued. “You don’t know what’s gonna happen, Vince could push you out there, you have no idea. You could have a 10-minute match, five-minute match, nothing, or a 20-minute segment. Then you go home, do your laundry, and get on the road again.”

Now that she’s no longer traveling the world for work, she’s seen notable improvements with not only her in-ring work, but also her overall health.

“Now, thankfully that I live in Florida, it’s once a week. I feel like a part-timer. My body is in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I’m sleeping so good. My match quality has raised the roof up, and my body just feels awesome.”

Check out the Normal Not Normal podcast to hear their full interview with Sasha Banks.