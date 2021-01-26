WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared on The Complex Sports Podcast this week to discuss Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, her role on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, her WWE Mount Rushmore and much more.

Here are some highlights of what The Boss said about:

The Royal Rumble

Sasha Banks will participate in the Women’s Royal Rumble this Sunday. Ahead of the chaotic battle royal, Banks is on the lookout for Charlotte Flair. She’s also hoping for a few surprises.

“I’m going to be watching out for that sneaky Charlotte Flair, making sure she doesn’t win again. I’m going to watch for these NXT girls, hopefully there’s going to be some surprises.”

She also reflected on being part of the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018. Sasha Banks it was surreal to have a leadership role in a match that meant so much to so many people.

“It’s more than just being a good performer and putting on a good show for you guys,” said Banks. “It’s making sure I show up for all of these women and women that haven’t been in the ring for how many-plus years and then a lot of brand-new women who haven’t been in a WWE ring. It’s a lot of pressure, and being in a crowd in Philly! It’s more than just one thing, it’s more than what you guys really understand, so that’s why I always say ‘if you guys only knew!’”

Sasha Banks Wants To Team With Snoop Dogg At WrestleMania

Sasha Banks‘ cousin Snoop Dogg recently appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Snoop got physical and did a splash off the top rope. His execution of the high-risk maneuver got mixed reviews. Banks says she told Snoop the only thing that matters is that he enjoyed himself.

“I saw him two weeks before he did that, and he was talking about how he wanted to do a splash. I wasn’t thinking that splash was going to look like that! He called me right after, just cracked up laughing, asking if I was proud. I was like ‘dude, if you had fun, that’s all that matters.’”

??? fam! We’re gonna have to work on this. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 7, 2021

She then dropped a bombshell and said she wants Snoop Dogg to be her tag team partner one day at WrestleMania. She even offered to train Snoop and help him develop a “five star” splash.

“I wanna do matches with him,” she revealed. “I want him as my tag team partner for WrestleMania, so we got time. I got time to train him. That splash is going to be five stars, OK?”

When asked about her WWE ‘Mount Rushmore,’ Sasha Banks named herself, Bayley, Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle. She also commented on Roman Reigns‘ Mount Rushmore list, which included John Cena, Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. She joked that Reigns gave a political / company answer that would please WWE officials.

You can listen to Sasha Banks on The Complex Sports Podcast on Spotify.