Sonny Kiss Out Of Action Due To Injury

AEW star Sonny Kiss is currently out of action with an injury.

The former Lucha Underground star has not been seen on AEW programming for nearly a month and his absence made many fans wonder about his status.

Tony Schiavone was asked about him on the post show of the latest episode of Dynamite. Schiavone confirmed that Kiss was out of action due to injury without providing any further details:

“He’s been injured; I’ve seen him in the training room. So he’s been banged up. I’ve seen him in the gym but he’s just not able to perform. He is a tremendous athlete,”

Sonny Kiss signed an AEW contract back in February 2019. He made his debut at the company’s inaugural Double or Nothing PPV in May and has been a part of the AEW roster ever since.

The American wrestler last competed during the December 22 episode of AEW Dark where he was defeated by Miro. His last Dynamite appearance came on October 21 when he competed in a match against Kenny Omega.

Since Schiavone did not provide any further details on his injury, it’s hard to say how long Sonny Kiss will stay out of action but we will keep you posted on his status.