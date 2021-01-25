Stephanie McMahon Addresses WWE Network Moving To Peacock

Stephanie McMahon sent in a letter to SEScoops addressing the blockbuster news that the WWE Network is moving to the Peacock streaming service (in the United States).

WWE executives have not addressed the financial terms of the agreement, but the Wall Street Journal and Sports Business Journal are reporting that the 5-year agreement with NBC Universal is expected to generate a more than billion dollars in revenue for WWE.

You can read Stephanie McMahons letter on the WWE Network Peacock deal below:

Good morning,

I’m excited to share that this morning WWE and NBCUniversal announced a multi-year agreement that will make Peacock the exclusive home to WWE Network in the United States.

WWE was one of the first to launch a SVOD service, WWE Network, in 2014 to super-serve our most passionate fans with WWE’s most premium content as well as an incredible library of in-ring and original programming that has grown over the last seven years. Since launching last year, Peacock has amassed an incredible catalog of iconic movies and TV shows, along with the best of live news and sports, to which WWE Network will be a perfect complement.

WWE and NBCU have been partners for nearly 30 years, and we consider this to be a natural extension of our long-standing relationship. Peacock will enable WWE to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, which was previously available on WWE Network for $9.99 per month, to Peacock’s 26 million subscribers for $4.99 per month and for free to the millions of Comcast and Cox homes across the country, helping to better serve and grow our global fanbase.

We are thrilled to bring WWE Network to Peacock beginning March 18, and to continue to create best-in-class sports entertainment content that will not only put smiles on people’s faces, but provide our fans with an experience worthy of their passion.

Steph

