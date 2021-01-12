Steve Austin On Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns Pairing: “That’s Such a Great Package”

Even though Steve Austin hasn’t wrestled for nearly two decades, he’s kept in tune with WWE programming.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote “Straight Up Steve Austin” season two premiere on the USA Network.

During the interview, he spoke about the pairing of Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“That’s such a great package. They compliment each other so well,” Austin said. “Roman can work his ass off. He’s always been very solid in the ring, but now there’s this bond and this chemistry between Roman and Paul. That’s what Paul Heyman does. He makes anybody he’s with that much better.”

Austin recalled it happening for him as well with Heyman. He noted that if you want to suspend your disbelief, but you can’t because Reigns gets help from Heyman with his knowledge. He called the presentation and chemistry as these two stars together look and sound like money.

Heyman serves as the legal counsel for Reigns on WWE television and has been doing so since August when Reigns turned heel after his surprise return at SummerSlam.

