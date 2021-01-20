Taya Valkyrie Done With Impact Wrestling After Latest Appearance

Taya Valkyrie is done with Impact Wrestling. This week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV featured a segment to write her off TV. PW Insider was first to report this would be her last appearance for the promotion.

Valkyrie originally signed a two year contract with Impact back in 2017. Officials chose the option to roll over her deal for another year in 2019. The extended contract expired last month. The former Lucha Underground star decided to stay with the company until last Saturday’s Hard To Kill PPV where she put over Deonna Purrazzo.

This week’s episode of Impact then saw a segment featuring Valkyrie where it was revealed that she was the one who shot John E. Bravo at his wedding segment with Rosemary. The explanation for her actions were that Taya was trying to protect her friend Rosemary without realizing that the demon Mary was using Bravo to get his “virgin blood.” Tommy Dreamer then had Taya Valkyrie taken to jail as a way to write her off TV.

Dreamer also joked about Taya’s future saying that she will go to Jacksonville State Prison if she is lucky, referencing AEW. However, if she is not lucky she will end up at Stamford Correctional where WWE‘s headquarter is situated which, according to Dreamer, changes a person’s soul forever.

You can check out the full segment below: