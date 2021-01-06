Jungle Boy’s New AEW Theme Music Is The 80’s Song “Tarzan Boy”

Jungle Boy, aka Jack Perry, has new entrance music in AEW, and fans of 80s music will likely be thrilled to find out what it is.

As he made his entrance on AEW Dark last night, he was played to the ring by the sounds of Baltimora’s 1985 hit debut single, “Tarzan Boy.”

Tony Khan announced on Twitter that he purchased the rights to the song as a Christmas gift for Jungle Boy.

Yes, I bought the rights to Tarzan Boy for @boy_myth_legend’s entrance. Merry Christmas, Jack. #AEWDynamite #AEWDark — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 6, 2021

Jungle Boy was grateful to Khan for the gesture.

Very first @AEW match of 2021 in the books. Thanks @TonyKhan for the song. You really are the best. Looking forward to what this year has to bring! — Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) January 6, 2021

Taz had a hard time keeping it together when he heard Jungle Boy’s new theme. He posted the following after Dark:

It’s AWESOME!!! I actually was having a lot of fun during @boy_myth_legend NEW track! Can’t wait until the arenas a packed and people signing along! #AEWDark https://t.co/NjyWixjBNZ — taz (@OfficialTAZ) January 6, 2021

Likely not impressed with Jungle Boy’s new music are the members of FTR. On Dynamite as of late, the team has expressed disdain for the amount of attention the dinosaur-themed trio gets. The two teams will face off on Night 2 of AEW New Year’s Smash next week.

As of the last AEW Rankings on December 23rd, 2020, FTR are ranked #1 and Jurassic Express occupy the #3 position. The winning team next week could find themselves in a position to challenge for the AEW tag-team championships.

The official music video for the 35-year-old classic song can be found in the player below: